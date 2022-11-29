World Cup 2022: Rob Page says Wales 'gave everything' against England
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Wales manager Rob Page says his team played "excellent" and "gave everything" during a 3-0 defeat by England which ended their hopes of reaching the knockout stage at the World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Rashford double sees England top group as Wales exit
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video
Available to UK users only.