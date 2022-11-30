Midfielder Harry Wilson hopes senior players Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey continue their Wales careers for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

There has been speculation the pair could retire from international football after Wales' World Cup exit as they lost 3-0 to England on Tuesday.

But Bale says he intends to remain in the international fold and Wilson believes he and Ramsey are the "leaders" of the Wales squad.

