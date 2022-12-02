World Cup 2022: Emotional Luis Suarez reacts to South Korea winner
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch as an emotional Luis Suarez reacts to South Korea's last-gasp winner against Portugal to send him and Uruguay out of the World Cup in Qatar.
WATCH MORE: South Korea reach last 16 with last-gasp winner
WATCH MORE: Uruguay win over Ghana not enough as they go out
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video
Available to UK users only.