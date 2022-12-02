Watch as an emotional Luis Suarez reacts to South Korea's last-gasp winner against Portugal to send him and Uruguay out of the World Cup in Qatar.

Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.