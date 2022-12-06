World Cup 2022: Goncalo Ramos's hat-trick helps Portugal thrash Switzerland
Goncalo Ramos scores a hat-trick for Portugal after coming into the side to replace Cristiano Ronaldo as they demolish Switzerland 6-1 to set up quarter-final tie with Morocco.
MATCH REPORT: Portugal 6-1 Switzerland
