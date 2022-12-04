World Cup 2022: Watch a different view of Jude Bellingham's brilliant display for England against Senegal
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch a different view of Jude Bellingham's game-changing performance for England as he played a key role in their opening two goals against Senegal.
MATCH REPORT: England beat Senegal to set up France quarter-final
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video
Available to UK users only.