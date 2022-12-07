World Cup 2022: Jack Grealish reacts to England's viral moments on and off the pitch
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Jack Grealish is no stranger to going viral on social media, so who better to take you through some of the most popular moments he and England have enjoyed on and off the pitch so far in Qatar?
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video
Available to UK users only.