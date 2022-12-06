World Cup 2022: Watch every penalty as Morocco beat Spain in shootout
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch the whole dramatic shootout as Yassine Bounou saves three penalties as Morocco stun Spain after a goalless draw to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.
MATCH REPORT: Spain 0-0 Morocco - Morocco win 3-0 on penalties
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video
Available to UK users only.