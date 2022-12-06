Watch as Achraf Hakimi shares a special moment with his mum who watched on in the crowd as Morocco beat Spain to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time.

MATCH REPORT: Spain 0-0 Morocco - Morocco win 3-0 on penalties

Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video

Available to UK users only.