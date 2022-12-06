Coleraine avenge last season's NI League Cup final defeat by Cliftonville with a 5-4 penalty shootout win over the Reds after a 2-2 draw in this season's semi-final at Solitude.

Matthew Shevlin twice cancelled out goals by Cliftonville duo Ronan Hale and Odhran Casey as the game went to penalties.

Lyndon Kane and Rory Hale both missed their first kicks, and Casey struck the crossbar with the decisive penalty to send the Bannsiders into the final with Linfield.