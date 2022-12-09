World Cup 2022: Neymar gives Brazil the lead against Croatia in extra time
Neymar scores an extra-time goal for Brazil to break the deadlock against Croatia. The Brazilian superstar shows desire and determination to break through the Croatia defence, picking up a return ball to dance around the keeper and fire into the roof of the net.
