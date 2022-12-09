World Cup 2022: Lautaro Martinez scores winning penalty for Argentina after Netherlands epic
Lautaro Martinez scores the winning penalty for Argentina as they beat Netherlands 4-3 on penalties to reach the World Cup semi-finals.
MATCH REPORT: Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (3-4 pens)
