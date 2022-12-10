Youssef En-Nesyri's first-half header gives Morocco a 1-0 win over Portugal as they make history and become the first ever African side to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.

MATCH REPORT: Morocco beat Portugal to make World Cup history

Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video

Available to UK users only.