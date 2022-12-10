World Cup 2022: 'Angry, gutted, devastated' - BBC MOTD pundits react to France beating England
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
BBC Sport's Jermaine Jenas and Martin Keown react to England's 2-1 defeat to France in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals.
READ MORE: Anguish for Kane on night he levels England record
WATCH MORE: Highlights: England 1-2 France
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video
Available to UK users only.