Harry Kane: Hugo Lloris texted Tottenham team-mate after France beat England
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
France captain Hugo Lloris says "it was not easy to find the words" when he texted Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane after his side had knocked England out of the World Cup in Qatar.
Three Lions skipper Kane missed a penalty against goalkeeper Lloris during France's 2-1 win on Saturday.
READ MORE: Lloris messaged Kane after England penalty miss
Available to UK users only