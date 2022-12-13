Argentina's "young diamond" Julian Alvarez sparkles in their 3-0 semi-final win over Croatia, the Man City striker scored twice and won a penalty to help his country secure a place in Sunday's World Cup final.

MATCH REPORT: Argentina 3-0 Croatia

