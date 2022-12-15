Bournemouth's new American owner Bill Foley has described himself as a "dictator" in his first BBC interview since buying the Premier League club.

He told BBC South Today's Lewis Coombes: "I've always been intrigued by football. It's the most popular sport in the world that's played everywhere.

"The number one league in the world is the Premier League. So I've been looking at different investment situations for the Premier League for several years."

Mr Foley also spoke about building a new stadium for the club.

"The big thing is we need more seats because 11,300 is not adequate for what we want to accomplish at Bournemouth," he said.

Reporter: Lewis Coombes

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.