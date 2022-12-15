World Cup 2022: 'We want to bring visibility to LGBTQ+ fans after tournament in Qatar'
Dr Nasser Mohamed, an openly gay Qatari, who no longer lives in Qatar, tells BBC Sport about starting an LGBTQ+ supporters' group.
World Cup 2022 organisers have insisted that "everyone is welcome", despite homosexuality being illegal in Qatar.
READ MORE: How have travelling fans found Qatar World Cup?
If you've been affected by issues raised in this video, there is information and support available on BBC Action Line.