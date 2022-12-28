Keira Walsh: How midfielder guided England to Euro 2022 glory before signing for Barcelona
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
England stars including Leah Williamson, Jill Scott and Ella Toone explain why team-mate Keira Walsh was a key part of their Euro 2022 triumph. Rochdale-born Walsh's skills prompted Barcelona to sign her for a women's world record fee after the tournament.
WATCH MORE: Lionesses: Champions of Europe on iPlayer relives all the magic moments from Euro 2022, told through the eyes of the England players and manager Sarina Wiegman.