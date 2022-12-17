BBC Match of the Day's Alex Scott, Jurgen Klinsmann and Micah Richards analyse the two brilliant goals which mean Croatia finish third at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

WATCH MORE: Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 to seal third place at Qatar World Cup

Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video

Available to UK users only.