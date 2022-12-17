World Cup 2022: Watch analysis of Croatia's goals against Morocco
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
BBC Match of the Day's Alex Scott, Jurgen Klinsmann and Micah Richards analyse the two brilliant goals which mean Croatia finish third at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
WATCH MORE: Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 to seal third place at Qatar World Cup
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video
Available to UK users only.