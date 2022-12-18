World Cup final: Gonzalo Montiel scores decisive penalty as Argentina beat France
Gonzalo Montiel scores the winning penalty as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout to win the World Cup final in Qatar.
MATCH REPORT: Argentina 3-3 France (Argentina win 4-2 on penalties)
