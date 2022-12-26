Leicester City 0-3 Newcastle United: Visitors much better than us, says Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers says Newcastle United were "much better" than his Leicester side in earning a 3-0 Premier League win at King Power Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 0-3 Newcastle United
