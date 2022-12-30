West Ham 0-2 Brentford: I can't praise the players enough, says Bees boss Thomas Frank
Brentford manager Thomas Frank says he "can't praise the players enough" after their "incredible" 2-0 win against West Ham United, but adds they do not yet know the situation with Ivan Toney, who left the field on a stretcher.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 0-2 Brentford
