Newcastle 0-0 Leeds: Eddie Howe says finishing let Magpies down
Newcastle United's Eddie Howe says finishing let them down in a goalless draw against Leeds, but is happy with the "effort and commitment" from his players over the calendar year.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 0-0 Leeds United
Watch highlights of all Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 22:00 GMT on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
