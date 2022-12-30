Belfast footballer Jim Lemon talks about facing the late, great Pele when he moved to the United States to play for Chicago Sting in 1975.

Brazilian legend Pele, who passed away on Thursday aged 82, was playing for New York Cosmos but never got the better of Lemon's Chicago side - ending up on the losing twice.

"My boast is that I played against Pele and he never beat me," said Lemon, who also played for Dundela, Larne, Linfield and Glenavon in his native Northern Ireland.

