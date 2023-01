Cliftonville come from a goal down to beat Larne 2-1 in a pulsating match at Solitude and move level with the Invermen at the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Lee Bonis fired league leaders Larne into the lead only for the north Belfast side to hit back through Sean Moore and Rory Hale.

Larne, who missed a series of chances, are ahead of Cliftonville on goal difference with Linfield two points behind in third.

Report: Cliftonville go level at top as Glens lose again