BBC Sport's Jane Dougall reports on the life and career of former Chelsea striker and manager Gianluca Vialli, who has died at the age 58.

He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 but said in April 2020 that he had been given the all-clear.

Vialli was rediagnosed in 2021, and in December 2022 left a role with Italy's national team to focus on his health.

