Harry Kane fires Spurs into the lead against Portsmouth in the FA Cup
What a good finish from Harry Kane, who moves one goal behind Jimmy Greaves' record as Tottenham's all-time leading goalscorer, he exchanges passes on the edge of the box before expertly bending in to put Spurs ahead.
