Glenavon beat Crusaders 4-2 in the Irish Premiership thanks to Peter Campbell's double, Matthew Fitzpatrick's header and Jarlath O'Rourke's unfortunate own goal.

Crusaders twice pulled goals back through Philip Lowry and Billy Joe Burns' screamer, but Glenavon held on to win at Mourneview Park.

