'Never' - Newry & Coleraine bosses feel penalty should not have been awarded
Darren Mullen and Oran Kearney both feel the decision to award Newry City a penalty in Tuesday's Irish Premiership game with Coleraine was incorrect.
Newry boss Mullen, who also questioned the free-kick in the lead-up to Coleraine's opener, said he would have been annoyed if it was given against his team.
Coleraine boss Kearney said it was "never a penalty", although it had little impact on the final result as the Bannsiders ran out 2-1 winners.