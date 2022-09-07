Chelsea: Graham Potter accepts criticism for the club's poor form and says results 'have not been good enough'
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter accepts criticism for the club's poor form and says results "have not been good enough".
The Englishman says he will try put the criticism "in perspective" and "keep moving forward".
Chelsea have lost six of their past nine games, and travel to Fulham on Thursday in the Premier League sat in 10th place in the table.
