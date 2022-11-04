Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says he is "so happy" for Leon Bailey as the Jamaican winger had a hand in both goals during his side's victory over Leeds.

An emotional Bailey had to be consoled by his team-mates at full-time after missing a late chance against Wolves in their last Premier League outing.

MATCH REPORT: Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds United

Watch Premier League highlights on Match Of The Day at 22:30 GMT on Saturday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.