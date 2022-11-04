Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds: Unai Emery 'so happy' as Leon Bailey inspires Villa to victory
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says he is "so happy" for Leon Bailey as the Jamaican winger had a hand in both goals during his side's victory over Leeds.
An emotional Bailey had to be consoled by his team-mates at full-time after missing a late chance against Wolves in their last Premier League outing.
MATCH REPORT: Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds United
Watch Premier League highlights on Match Of The Day at 22:30 GMT on Saturday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.