Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester City: Foxes have not been good enough - Brendan Rodgers
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admits his side "have not been good enough" after a 2-0 defeat to East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest leaves the Foxes just two points clear of the Premier League relegation zone in 15th.
MATCH REPORT: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester City
Watch highlights of Saturday's games at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
Available to UK users only.