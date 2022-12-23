The Football News Show: Marcus Rashford 'wants to be the main man', says Michael Brown
Marcus Rashford leads Manchester United's goalscoring charts this season, but could the arrival of Wout Weghorst disrupt his role in the team?
Former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown and The Times' Charlotte Duncker discuss the striker's form and best position on The Football News Show, with Brown saying the England forward will want to prove he is still the "main man".
