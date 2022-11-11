Leicester 2-2 Brighton: Roberto De Zerbi says foul on Danny Welbeck was 'clear penalty'
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi says his side "deserved" to beat Leicester City and that they were denied a "clear penalty" for a foul on Danny Welbeck during their 2-2 draw.
MATCH REPORT- Leicester City 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Watch highlights of Saturday's games at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
Available to UK users only.