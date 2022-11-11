Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi says his side "deserved" to beat Leicester City and that they were denied a "clear penalty" for a foul on Danny Welbeck during their 2-2 draw.

MATCH REPORT- Leicester City 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Watch highlights of Saturday's games at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.

Available to UK users only.