Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Julen Lopetegui rues poor first-half performance

There was an error

This content is not available in your location.

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui rues a poor first half performance against Manchester City in which they conceded a goal just before half-time and before going on to lose 3-0.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Watch highlights of Sunday's games at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.

Available to UK users only.