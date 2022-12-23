Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag says all three Gunners goals were avoidable
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says all three goals his side conceded in their 3-2 loss to Arsenal were avoidable and they need to improve defensively.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United
