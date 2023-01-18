Wales women's manager Gemma Grainger gives her reaction to the news Wales' senior internationals will be paid the same.

Wales' men's and women's senior players will be paid the same for representing their country for the first time.

The Football Association of Wales [FAW] have agreed a deal that will see equal pay come into effect immediately.

The Wales men's senior team have agreed to a 25% pay cut to enable a 25% rise for the women's team that will mean parity for representing Wales.