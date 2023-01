Larne beat 10-man Linfield 4-3 on penalties at Seaview, in a repeat of last season's final, to win the County Antrim Shield for the third consecutive season.

A head injury suffered by young Linfield goalkeeper David Walsh led to a 20-minute delay before the shootout, with the match having ended scoreless after Blues midfielder Kyle McClean was sent off in the first half.

