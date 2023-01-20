The Football News Show: How can Chelsea afford to keep signing new players?
In 2022-23, Chelsea have spent more money than any other English club side in a single season. How can they afford it and abide by the financial regulations?
Dr Rob Wilson from Sheffield Hallam University breaks down the rules on The Football News Show and outlines the risks the club are taking by signing players onto long-term contracts if they don't qualify for the Champions League.
Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer