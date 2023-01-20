The Football News Show: Should Graham Potter get more from Chelsea's squad?
Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League at the halfway mark, 10 points from the Champions League places, with manager Graham Potter saying they have come through a "period of suffering" after beating Crystal Palace.
Chelsea fan and writer Daniel Childs joins Ben Croucher and Michael Brown on The Football News Show to discuss whether or not Graham Potter should be getting more out of Chelsea's expensively assembled squad.
