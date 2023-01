David Parkhouse scores his first Cliftonville goal as the title challengers stay top of the Irish Premiership with a 3-1 win away to Glenavon.

Parkhouse and Colin Coates gave Paddy McLaughlin's men a two-goal lead before Matthew Fitzpatrick set up a nervy finish.

However, Ronan Hale netted in injury-time to secure the win after good work from Joe Gormley.