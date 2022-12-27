Cardiff City Ladies are hoping to reach the last 16 of the women's FA Cup run in Sunday's fourth-round tie at Burnley.

The Welsh side, including Wales goalkeeper Laura O'Sullivan, have already banked around £30,000 from a run that has seen them beat Downend Flyers, Bridgwater United, Keynsham Town and Bournemouth Sports.

Cardiff are top of Division One South West - the fourth tier of the English pyramid - but face a tough test against a Burnley side going well in the third tier.