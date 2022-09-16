Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola praises 'exceptional' Harry Kane
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says "exceptional" Harry Kane "deserves" to become Tottenham's all-time record scorer as the England striker surpassed Jimmy Greaves by scoring his 267th goal for the club.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City
Watch highlights of all the weekend's Premier League games on Match of the Day 2 at 22:40 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
Available to UK users only.