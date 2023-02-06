Jermain Defoe finished his 22-year career as the Premier League's ninth highest goalscorer. After hanging up his boots in summer 2022, aged 39, he is now exploring new career paths, including coaching and management.

A new access-all-areas Radio 5 Live podcast series, Jermain Defoe: Outside The Box takes us on the journey with him.

Episode one in the 12-part series comes to BBC Sounds on Thursday 9 February.