Philip Lowry's goals help Crusaders progress to the Irish Cup quarter-finals but not before a nervy conclusion after Ben Arthurs pulls back a goal for Bangor.

Lowry superbly controlled a Jude Winchester ball before firing past Bangor keeper James Taylor.

Taylor kept his side in it with a series of superb saves before Lowry doubled Crusaders' lead two minutes after half-time.

However, Ben Arthurs pulled back a goal for Bangor on 67 and Crusaders had to work hard to hold on during the closing stages.