Mikel Arteta was "disappointed" with his side's defensive performance in their 1-1 draw with Brentford, but is looking ahead to the mid-week fixture against second place Manchester City.

MATCH REPORT: Trossard scores but Toney dents Arsenal title bid

Watch highlights of Saturday's games at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.

Available to UK users only.