We've been reassured about finances - Jeffrey

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says he and his players have been assured that the club's board are "absolutely committed to increasing the revenue streams that we have".

The club issued a statement on Friday saying they were aware of "various rumours circling citing 'unverified sources' about the future of the club, emergency meetings and paying wages".

Jeffrey speaking was speaking after Ballymena's 4-1 Irish Cup in over Newington - read the report here.