Swansea City: Captain Matt Grimes shares transfer frustration with boss Russell Martin
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Swansea City captain Matt Grimes says he shares the frustration of boss Russell Martin over the club's inactivity in the January transfer window.
The Swans did not sign a single senior player while allowing striker Michael Obafemi to join Championship rivals Burnley.
But midfielder Grimes believes the squad still has enough quality to have a successful second half of the season.