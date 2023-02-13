WSL highlights: Leicester beat Liverpool 1-0 in bid for WSL safety

Watch highlights as Leicester beat Liverpool 1-0 as they fight for safety in the Women's Super League.

The Foxes, who have six points, now sit one point behind second-bottom Reading with a game in hand. Liverpool are eighth with 11 points.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City

Watch highlights of all Women's Super League matches on the Women's Football Show on iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.