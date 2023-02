Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto de Zerbi says his side "deserved to win" but "made too many mistakes" during their 1-0 home defeat to Fulham.

MATCH REPORT: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Fulham

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League games at 22:20 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.

Available to UK users only.